Photo Credit: Nick Swift

Singer/songwriter JENNA PAULETTE has signed a global publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based SEA GAYLE MUSIC. The TEXAS native's current single, “Country In The Girl,” has already received 2.5 million views and will be self-released on FRIDAY, JUNE 25th by her own indie imprint, GRIT BRAND ENTERTAINMENT.

“JENNA’s skillset as an artist and a songwriter, paired with her work ethic is undeniable,” offers SEA GAYLE Creative Dir. EMILY WITTERS. “We couldn’t be more excited to have her join the SEA GAYLE family and to support her in this next chapter of her already flourishing career.”

