Debuted Saturday

It was originally announced in SEPTEMBER 2020 at the X FRONTS (NET NEWS 9/24/2020), but DCP ENTERTAINMENT's "WHO WAS PRINCE?," an examination of the late legendary performer's life, hosted by TOURÉ, finally has seen a release, with the eight-episode series launching YESTERDAY (6/21) via the CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK. The show was kicked off with an INSTAGRAM interview with JERMAINE DUPRI on JUNETEENTH.

“I’m excited to team up with TOURÉ, to celebrate one of the greatest musicians of our generation,” said DUPRI. “PRINCE is an icon who used his voice and his creativity to express himself at the highest level. That artistic excellence and musical influence will continue to be felt today and for generations to come.”

“This is the most in depth look at PRINCE possible,” said TOURÉ. “We’ve assembled a large group of people who knew him and loved him to tell us who he was as a child and how anger toward his parents motivated him to become an amazing musician. They tell us about his multiple personalities. They tell us about what it was like to be with him in the studio and what it was like to be in a relationship with him. This will tell you who PRINCE really was. This is a labor of love that emerges from 20 years of studying PRINCE, interviewing him, playing basketball with him and talking to tons of people who were close to him. I’m so proud of what we’ve done.”

“It was incredible working with TOURÉ on this project,” said DCP ENTERTAINMENT CEO CHRIS COLBERT. “This man literally wrote the book on PRINCE, and with this podcast series TOURÉ has brought us closer to understanding who PRINCE was, more than anyone else has been able to do before.”

