Quiet Monday

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC online databases as of late MONDAY afternoon (6/21).

In filings that did make it into the databases, two licensees filed for STAs, including DUPAGE RADIO, LLC (WCKG-A/ELMHURST-CHICAGO, IL, nondirectional from remaining tower at 25% power) and VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO (W232CG/BRATTLEBORO, VT, reduced power due to transmitter failure that was causing interference to a cellular provider), and one, COMMUNITY PUBLIC MEDIA, filed for a Silent STA for KKNL/VALENTINE, NE due to transmitter failure.

STAR COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of Southern Gospel WVRC-A, Country WVRC-F and W278CP/SPENCER, WV to ASM COMMUNICATIONS INC. for $320,000.

OZARK MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of Hot AC KFLW (98.9 THE FORT)/ST. ROBERT, MO to BENNE BROADCASTING OF THE OZARKS, LLC for $250,000

CALVARY CHAPEL OF COSTA MESA, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion KWTH/BARSTOW, CA to ADVANCE MINISTRIES, INC. (NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL) for $30,000.

And GAIL LEE BURKE has closed on the sale of W222AL/CAPE MAY, NJ to PERDOMO MEDIA GROUP for $60,000. The primary station is listed as TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WENJ-F (ESPN 97.3)/MILLVILLE-ATLANTIC CITY, NJ.

