Public Radio Blog Returns

After a hiatus of about a year, industry observer, consultant and Triple A public radio aficionado KEN MILLS has returned with his SPARK NEWS blog available at medium.com. MILLS begins with five articles about successful public radio, fulltime-music stations. The articles will appear each THURSDAY.

The first posted is “KEXP Is Perfecting The Connection Between People & Music That Matters” and can be found here.





