While details are still scarce, HUBBARD RADIO's syndicated "BOB KINGSLEY’S COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ" host CORY FITZ has revealed that he’s planning a new venture for the summer of 2022. His three-day “CAMP KINGSLEY” will honor the late COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER BOB KINGSLEY, who founded and was the longtime host of the show FITZ now helms. KINGSLEY, who died in 2019, was well known for his passion for songwriters.

FITZ tells ALL ACCESS, “It’s what I call the ultimate, Country music bucket list experience! I believe ‘CAMP KINGSLEY’ will provide a spark to ignite a lifetime passion of Country music for our campers. For three days, we will turn inspiration into action. Who knows, ‘CAMP KINGSLEY’ could give us the next GARTH or CARRIE, the next ASHLEY GORLEY or HILLARY LINDSEY or, even a future Country broadcaster/media influencer. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans of Country music and listeners of the ‘Country Top 40’ with the format’s biggest stars and songwriters … ‘CAMP KINGSLEY’ is a three-day glimpse of NASHVILLE, and what could be, where dreams become reality.”

He first teased the venture on social media last week, writing, “It’s not easy to follow the king. Literally, the king of the countdown. How do you honor the man who built it? How do you honor the man who created the foundation of the Country music countdown from the ground up? When I was given this honor [of hosting the show], I made a promise to BOB and [wife and business partner] NAN [KINGSLEY] that I will make it my mission to tell the world about BOB KINGSLEY, and share his love of songwriters and Country music. This concept has been in the works for a while, and now it becomes reality. So many people have worked their tails off putting this life-changing event together. I cannot thank [them] enough! BOB’s love and passion for Country music lives on forever.”

Among the still to be answered questions are when and where the camp will take place, what the qualifications are for eligible campers, and how they can apply. Stay tuned for more details.

