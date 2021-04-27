Gilbert (Photo: Jeff Nelson)

Congratulations to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s BRANTLEY GILBERT, who earned 61 MEDIABASE adds this week with his single, "The Worst Country Song Of All Time," featuring SHOW DOG NASHVILLE's TOBY KEITH and BIG LOUD RECORDS' HARDY, making it the most added at Country radio this week.

Kudos to THE VALORY MUSIC CO. Pres. GEORGE BRINER, VP/Promotion CHRIS PALMER, VP/Promotion & Digital ASHLEY SIDOTI, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion AMY STALEY, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion CHRISTY DINAPOLI, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DON GOSSELIN, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion ADAM BURNES, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion BROOKE NIXON, and Coord./Promotion ATHENA PUHARIC.

