Benztown Offers 4th Of July Countdown

BENZTOWN's "Top 10 Now & Then," a countdown show designed for Urban Adult audiences, features the top #1 rhythmic and soul hits from USHER, MARIAH CAREY, MARYJ. BLIGE, STEVIE WONDER, SALT N PEPA, RICK JAMES, BOYZ II MEN and TONI BRAXTON, among others.

The 45-hour music special counts down the 500 greatest old school hits. Tabulated nationwide from Rhythmic Oldies and Adult Urban radio station playlists, “The Old School 500” also tells the stories behind the hits, from the people who made the music, spotlighting 450 interviews.

“The Old School 500” is hosted and written by radio personality and music executive RICK NUNN, and is produced by RON SHAPIRO, creative director, programmer, and producer.

