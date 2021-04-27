Bell

BUCK OWENS PRODUCTION CO. Country KUZZ-A-F/BAKERSFIELD, CA has hired MIKE BELL as midday host and Production Dir. He succeeds GEOFF EMERY, who retired in MAY (NET NEWS 5/12).

BELL most recently was Dir./Programming at iHEARTMEDIA in BAKERSFIELD for 18 years until that company’s widespread reduction in force in late 2020. At iHEART, he was oversaw KDFO (98.5 THE FOX), KRAB, KHTY, and KBFP-A&F, and did afternoons at KDFO. He has also worked in SEATTLE, LOS ANGELES and PALM SPRINGS, CA. BELL has almost 30 years of experience in the BAKERSFIELD market prior to joining KUZZ.

“MIKE is a voice synonymous with BAKERSFIELD,” said KUZZ PD BRENT MICHAELS. “We are fortunate to have someone with his standing in our market join our staff and entertain listeners every day.”

Congratulate BELL here.





