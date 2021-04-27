Bootleg Theater

The pandemic has claimed yet another live venue as victim. LOS ANGELES' beloved BOOTLEG THEATER are closing the doors at 2220 BEVERLY BOULVEARD, with no concrete plans to reopen at another location. However, the BOOTLEG THEATER organization will continue to produce shows digitally and at other venues in the near future.

On MARCH 12th, 2020, the BOOTLEG ceased operations due to the pandemic after its best year in its history, presenting 420 nights of live performance (dance, theater and music) to the public, hosting approximately 3500 artists and entertaining 30,000 patrons.

The BOOTLEG owners and founders, JASON and ALICIA ADAMS, made the following announcement: “Due to a forced sale brought on by the partner we purchased the property with in 1999, we reached an impasse of irreconcilable differences before the pandemic hit, and the crush of closure made the situation impossible for us to continue.”

The BOOTLEG THEATER’s current location has been used continuously as a performance venue and arts center since 2000, presenting theater, music, dance, spoken word and film. The Theater’s founding mission as stated on their website: “BOOTLEG THEATER is a gathering place, a large 1930s warehouse, a home and watering hole for adventuresome LOS ANGELES performing artists and their audiences. Our uniquely beautiful, non-traditional theater space both inspires and compels us to work with artists and companies towards creating original, genre-bending, live performance events that are daring, contemporary, and striking.”

The likes of PHOEBE BRIDGERS, MOSES SUMNEY, BROKEN BELLS, JOHN CARPENTER and LIANNE LeHAVAS had their first live shows there, while PUSSY RIOT and LAURA MVULA made their U.S. debuts there..

The BOOTLEG THEATER will continue presenting theater and dance shows virtually (such as its next dance program BLACKTINX, which premieres on JUNE 24th and shows thru 29th) and live in the future at alternative locations. For more information contact alicia@bootlegtheater.org. For more information on current music show listings, please contact sidthecat.com.





