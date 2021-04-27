Kiley Sommers

Long-time host JENNIFER WILDE will be leaving radio at the end of JUNE to pursue other projects.

"After a lot of thought and soul-searching, I’ve decided to end THE WILDE RIDE show and retire from radio. My heart is telling me to grow JENNIFER WILDE PHOTOGRAPHY (Personal Brand Photography for Creative VIPS) into a full-time business, which will involve more travel, so I'm creating the space in my life to make that happen."

KILEY SOMMERS will replace WILDE. She has been working with TALENT FARM for several years, handling marketing and affiliate relations.

“KILEY brings a fresh, female sound to the TALENT FARM. She is excited to be on the air, connecting with listeners daily and - similar to Jen’s show - sharing positive, pop culture content that is a great fit for most formats,” said WALL.

