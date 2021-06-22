Sold

ADAMS RADIO OF DELMARVA PENINSULA, LLC is selling two of its stations in the SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY market, Active Rock WZBH (93.5 THE BEACH)/MILLSBORO, DE and Classic Rock WGBG-F (BIG 107.7)/FRUITLAND, MD, to DRAPER COMMUNICATIONS' WBOC, INC. for $2.2 million The buyer owns AC WBOC-F/PRINCESS ANNE, MD and Country WAAI/HURLOCK, MD in the market as well as CBS affiliate WBOC-TV, NBC affiliate WRDE-LD (WRDE NBC COAST TV), TELEMUNDO Affiliate WBOC-LD (TELEMUNDO 42), and FOX affiliate WBOC-DT2 (FOX 21), and Classic Hits WTDK (107.1 THE DUCK) and Sports WCEM-A (SPORTS RADIO 1240)/FEDERALSBURG, MD and Country WCEM-F (CHESAPEAKECOUNTRY 106.3)/CAMBRIDGE, MD outside the market.

In other filings with the FCC, MICHAEL ROBERTS is selling his half of ROBERTS RADIO BROADCASTING, LLC, licensee of Hip Hop WRBJ-F/BRANDON-JACKSON, MS, to his brother STEVEN C. ROBERTS for $1.

And filing got STAs were LEADING MEDIA GROUP CORP. (KBUC/RAYMONDVILLE, TX, reduced power due to damage to watt meter and antenna switcher) and TECHNOLOGY BROADCASTING CORPORATION (WMBR/CAMBRIDGE, MA, temporary facility while construction of new facilities delayed).

