Using Triton

The U.K.'s PODCAST RADIO NETWORK will use TRITON DIGITAL's audio streaming, ad server, advertising marketplace, and measurement services for its streams and podcasts.

“TRITON’s audio delivery, monetization, and measurement technology is exceptional, built on more than a decade of continuous innovation, evolution, and expertise as the global audio landscape took shape,” said PODCAST RADIO CEO GERRY EDWARDS. “We are thrilled to have TRITON supporting our audio strategy, enabling us to elevate our listening experience while meaningfully increasing our revenue.”

“PODCAST RADIO NETWORK shares our commitment to making engaging and informative audio content available at the highest quality to the widest audiences,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy BENJAMIN MASSE. “We are pleased to provide them with the technology and services they need to increase their reach, enhance the quality of their audio and podcast streams, and increase their revenue.”

