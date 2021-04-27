June 30th

Over 400 Canadian radio stations will join 6a-6p local time on JUNE 30th for "A DAY TO LISTEN," a reaction to the horrific news of the discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the former site of a residential school in KAMLOOPS, BC. The on-air event, produced in partnership with the GORD DOWNIE & CHANIE WENJACK FUND, is intended to "amplify, elevate, listen to, and learn from Indigenous voices" and will air on stations owned by BELL MEDIA, CORUS, ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA, STINGRAY, and many others.

“Many Canadians were shocked to learn of the remains of 215 children buried in KAMLOOPS and now growing numbers at other residential school sites, something Indigenous communities have known -- and shared -- for years,” said GORD DOWNIE & CHANIE WENJACK FUND Pres./CEO SARAH MIDANIK. “We hope that A DAY TO LISTEN, and the ongoing work that we do at DWF, begins a new chapter in our reconciliation journey so that no Canadian is ever shocked again by the horrors inflicted upon Indigenous Peoples.”

« see more Net News