Specials

CBS AUDIO NETWORK is offering two 3-hour specials for the FOURTH OF JULY weekend.

The specials include "CBS AUDIO'S COUNTRY 4TH WITH FRIENDS," a three-hour music special with "AMERICA's greatest Country anthems" and exclusive interviews with RONNIE DUNN, CHASE RICE, and LAUREN ALAINA, available via FTP on JUNE 29th for airing JULY 2-5; and "CBS AUDIO'S INDEPENDENCE DAY SPECIAL 2021," for spoken word stations, hosted by GIL GROSS with segments featuring author ANDREW O'SHAUGHNESSY on how BRITAIN's bad decisions led to the STATES winning the REVOLUTIONARY WAR, BETTY BUCKLEY on the all-female revival of "1776," and more, available via FTP on JUNE 30th for airing JULY 2-5.

