WARNER MUSIC LATIN AMERICA has tapped ALEJANDRO DUQUE as Pres. He comes from UNIVERSAL MUSIC, most recently as MD UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN.

“I’m so excited to be joining WARNER MUSIC and have the opportunity to continue its success story," DUQUE told MUSICWEEK. "The incredible music coming out of LATIN AMERICA continues to seize the imaginations of fans around the world. I want to do more to support talent from our region and help our artists claim their rightful place on the global stage.”

DUQUE replaces IÑIGO ZABALA who is exiting after 30 years.

