PITBULL is hitting the road with his I FEEL GOOD TOUR featuring special guest IGGY AZALEA. The LIVE NATION-produced 32-city tour kicks off in DETROIT on AUGUST 20th with stops across the UNITED STATES in CHICAGO, VIRGINIA BEACH, HOUSTON, LAS VEGAS, LOS ANGELES, ATLANTA and more before wrapping up in TAMPA on OCTOBER 13th.

Tickets are on sale beginning this FRIDAY, JUNE 25 at LIVENATION.COM. Tour dates and stops can be found on LIVE NATION's site here.

