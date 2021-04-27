Now Offering Podcasts

ALL COUNTRY NEWS has added a pair of podcasts to its offerings in recent months.

"COUNTRY CONFIDENTIAL," a monthly podcast hosted by BOBBI DIXON, is an interview show with guests including Country artists SCOTTY McCREERY, LAINEY WILSON, RESTLESS ROAD, LAINE HARDY, PRYOR & LEE, SACHA, BRENNLEY BROWN, ADAM HAMBRICK, CHAPEL HART, DREW PARKER, DREW GREEN and others. The first episode is available now.

"ALL COUNTRY NEWS," which launched in MARCH, is a weekly, short-form podcast hosted by REBECCA PORTER with updates on music news and releases. The show posts new episodes every TUESDAY.

ALL COUNTRY NEWS is also hosting a monthly "Trivia Night" with BETSY SPINA on the first SATURDAY night of every month, taking place on the ALL COUNTRY NEWS INSTAGRAM Story. It has also established a "birthday club" offering video messages, signed merchandise, and other artist experiences on enrollees' birthdays.

