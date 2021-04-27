St. Louis

GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian KLJY (99.1 JOY FM)/ST. LOUIS has hired JORDAN DESOCIO for middays.

Most recently, DESOCIO served as APD/mornings on IHEARTMEDIA's Top 40/Mainstream KSLZ (Z107.7)/ST. LOUIS.



JOY FM/BOOST RADIO PD MIKE COUCHMAN shared, "JORDAN is a natural pro with a big heart! We're excited to hear him flex his talents and build relationships with JOY FM's passionate audience."

99.1 JOY FM sister station GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING Christian Hip Hop KXBS (BOOST RADIO)/ST. LOUIS also added JAKE MOORE as Production and Imaging Director for both brands. He arrived from RELEVANT RADIO, INC. Catholic Radio RELEVANT RADIO NETWORK.

JOY/BOOST PD MIKE COUCHMAN said, "JAKE's passion for our two unique formats, and the amazing brands he's been part of, make him the right fit to elevate our game in ST. LOUIS, plus the new markets BOOST is entering."

