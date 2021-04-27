More Hot Pockets! (Photo: Miro Vrlik Photography / Shutterstock.com

JIM GAFFIGAN will perform at the NAB SHOW's SUNDAY KIck Off event on OCTOBER 10th at 4:15p (PT) as the convention opens for its first in-person show since 2019. The comedian was scheduled to appear at the Kick Off event for last year's show before the pandemic caused cancellation of the in-person convention.

“After a difficult year and unfortunate hiatus for NAB SHOW, we look forward to celebrating the opening of the show floor with the ever talented and hilarious JIM GAFFIGAN,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “His notoriously fun and entertaining performance is ideal for this momentous occasion as we reunite and reengage in LAS VEGAS.”

« see more Net News