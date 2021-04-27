Sibthorpe

Based in LONDON, RITCH SIBTHORPE has been added to QOBUZ as Managing Dir./Northern Europe And Australasia Region. Look for SIBTHORPE to support QOBUZ's ambitions for international growth. SIBTHORPE's hire gives QOBUZ its first-ever LONDON managerial presence.

SIBTHORPE joins QOBUZ's growing international team. Recently added in PARIS were FABIAN SAUTIER as Chief Brand Officer and PIERRE LARGEAS as Managing Dir./Southern Europe.

SIBTHORPE commented, "I’m very excited about joining the QOBUZ family. It’s the ultimate choice for music aficionados seeking an alternative to the mainstream.”

He went on to say, “The passion of the team and its undiluted focus on the art of music means QOBUZ delivers the closest possible digital experience to spending time in your local neighborhood record store. Connecting with music fans, artists, communities and cultures at a local level is at the heart of our philosophy and I look forward to helping develop, and support, the QOBUZ community in the region."

