Coming In August

BAJA BEACH FEST '21 is set to roll over two consecutive weekends in AUGUST. The event is on the beaches of ROSARITO, MEXICO, just 10 miles south of the US/MEXICO border. Weekend number 1 is sold out but tickets are available for weekend number 2.

BAJA BEACH FEST '21 headliners are ANUEL AA, J BALVIN, OZUNA, and KAROL G. BBF '21 will also feature sets from FARRUKO, BECKY G, SECH, EL ALFA, KALI UCHIS, and more.

In a release, J BALVIN commented, "I'm so happy to be returning to Baja Beach Festival this year. The lineup is so incredible, and I can't wait to share the stage with so many members of my Latin Gang family. It's going to be a crazy weekend–LEGGO!"

