-
Baja Beach Fest '21 Set For August 13-15 And August 20-22 Featuring J Balvin
June 23, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BAJA BEACH FEST '21 is set to roll over two consecutive weekends in AUGUST. The event is on the beaches of ROSARITO, MEXICO, just 10 miles south of the US/MEXICO border. Weekend number 1 is sold out but tickets are available for weekend number 2.
BAJA BEACH FEST '21 headliners are ANUEL AA, J BALVIN, OZUNA, and KAROL G. BBF '21 will also feature sets from FARRUKO, BECKY G, SECH, EL ALFA, KALI UCHIS, and more.
In a release, J BALVIN commented, "I'm so happy to be returning to Baja Beach Festival this year. The lineup is so incredible, and I can't wait to share the stage with so many members of my Latin Gang family. It's going to be a crazy weekend–LEGGO!"