AUDACY AC KEZK/ST. LOUIS noon-6p (CT) host TRISH GAZALL is moving to 10a-2p to accommodate her new additional duties as co-host of DAVE GLOVER's 2-6p show at sister News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR, reports the ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH's JOE HOLLEMAN.

GAZALL is filling the gap left by TONY COLUMBO's departure from GLOVER's show; RACHEL ZIMMERMAN continues as co-host alongside GLOVER and GAZALL. At KEZK, GREG HEWITT, who had been hosting 6a-noon, will drop a few hours to air 6-10a.

