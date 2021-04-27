Charese Fruge, Stephanie Sidela

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets the low down on how it all goes down on KMXB (MIX 94.1)/LAS VEGAS’ massive “MERCEDES IN THE MORNING” show from Exec. Producer STEPHANIE SIDELA.

SIDELA’s story has an all too familiar pandemic twist to it, as she was furloughed in APRIL 2020 while fortunately returning to her post this past JANUARY. As she notes, “Being let go was absolutely life changing. Personally, it impacted me by learning that nothing is promised and what you have today might not be here tomorrow. It taught me to not take anything for granted and to be grateful for everything I have now and today!”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE takes a close look at a woman making a difference. This week, find out about STEPHANIE SIDELA here.

« see more Net News