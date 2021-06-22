Inspirational Podcasts

A new podcast network has launched with an emphasis on "inspirational programming for personal growth."

MIND BODY SPIRIT.FM has debuted with five shows, "ANGEL TALK" with RACHEL CORPUS; "BEAUTY, LOVE AND TRANSFORMATION" with MICHELLE PHILLIPS; "MENTAL HEALTH: HOPE AND RECOVERY" with HELEN SNEED and VALERIE MILBURN; "HEARTCAST -- A COACH FOR YOUR HEART" with ED MCSHANE; and "SHAMANIC ALCHEMY" with LIANA XOCHITL SORIA. A sixth show, "SECOND ACTS" with JOAN HERMANN, is pending, and the network is also inviting other shows in the category to join the network for free, with MEGAPHONE for ad insertion and a revenue sharing program.

“We’re excited to offer podcasters a place to be found without getting lost in the ocean of thousands of other podcasts,” said co-founder DIANE RAY, formerly at HAY HOUSE RADIO.

“Podcasting is the fastest growing content platform in the world, but it can be difficult for podcasts to be found in this field,” added co-founder TINA WILLIAMSON. “We’re excited to be able to offer dynamic ad insertion to podcasters while offering advertisers programming popular with key demographics, such as Women 25-54.”

