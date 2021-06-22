Hill

JEMELE HILL is launching a podcast network with SPOTIFY, reports THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER.

THE UNBOTHERED NETWORK is a partnership with HILL's production company LODGE FREEWAY MEDIA and SPOTIFY and will develop and distribute podcasts from and about Black women as SPOTIFY exclusives. At the same time, HILL's own "JEMELE HILL IS UNBOTHERED" podcast has been renewed for a third season. HILL, the former ESPN personality and ORLANDO SENTINEL sportswriter, is a contributor to THE ATLANTIC and an advisor to DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA.

Journalist CHRISTINA M. TAPPER will serve as Exec. Producer and Head of Content, while radio veteran RICH BOERNER, most recently SVP/Programming and Operations at CADENCE13, will be Head of Production.

