KRS Audio Productions Offering Two-Hour Fourth Of July Special
June 23, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
KRS AUDIO PRODUCTIONS, LLC is offering a two-hour radio special for the 4TH of JULY weekend, counting down the Top 20 Country hitmakers from 2000 to the present.The “brown bag” special is a non-market exclusive with four minutes of network spots and eight minutes of local avails per hour. For more information, contact SHAWN STUDER at Shawn@krsaudioproductions.com.