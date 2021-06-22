Honoring Swizz Beatz, D-Nice

Celebrating distinguished, diverse leaders, CULTURE CREATORS returns with its fifth annual “Innovators & Leaders” awards brunch in partnership with YOUTUBE, taking place SATRUDAY, JUNE 26th at the BEVERLY HILTON HOTEL in BEVERLY HILLS, CA. The ceremony will be broadcast on the CULTURE CREATORS YOUTUBE CHANNEL on JULY 1st at 5p (PT).

The invite-only gala remains one of the most influential events taking place during the BET AWARDS WEEKEND. This year, 2021 ICON AWARD recipient SWIZZ BEATZ will be honored for his accomplishments and groundbreaking strides in music, art, and business, as will 2021 INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR DERRICK “D-NICE” JONES for uplifting black culture during the pandemic with CLUB QUARANTINE.

Additional honorees include NBA superstar and DENVER NUGGET JaVALE McGEE and multi-GRAMMY and EMMY-winning producer and showrunner RIKKI HUGHES will also be recognized for her continuous work as a trailblazer to widen the lens of black culture. There will also be live performances by #YOUTUBE BLACK VOICES FUND artists JENSEN McCRAE and YUNG BABY TATE.

