Chris Brown (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

CHRIS BROWN is being accused of harming a female companion during an altercation at his LOS ANGELES home.

The LAPD responded to a call from BROWN's home in TARZANA last FRIDAY morning (6/18). after a woman reported that a suspect -- which several outlets, including TMZ and ABC7, have reported to be BROWN -- struck her in the face.

Officers filed a crime report for battery while the city attorney's office is now handling the investigation before considering whether to file a criminal charge.

TMZ reported that the woman was slapped on the back of her head.

BROWN's home was visited by police during a birthday celebration for the singer last month because of loud music, with some 300 cars parked outside as the party was broken up.

BROWN has a history of domestic violence, leaving RIHANNA with injuries on her face and hospitalized in 2009, when he was charged with a felony assault. In 2017, a judge granted model KARRUECHE TRAN a restraining order following violent threats. In JANUARY 2019, he was detained in PARIS after a woman claimed that she was raped by him, an accusation he denies.

BROWN is currently featured on H.E.R.'s just-released album, "Back Of My Mind," on the track "Come Through."

