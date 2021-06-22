A Successful Friday June 18th Event

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA's 15th Annual JOHN DEBELLA VETERANS RADIOTHON raised $157,726 during the live broadcast on FRIDAY, JUNE 18th from 6a to 6p (ET) live from outside the WMGK studios. DEBELLA encouraged listeners to call 1-800-678-WMGK (9645) or go to WMGK.com to make a donation.

Listeners participated in EBAY auctions on the station website featuring autographed items from PETER FRAMPTON, BOB SEGER, THE EAGLES, GRAHAM NASH, and more.

All proceeds from the Radiothon benefitted the Veterans Multi-Service Center (VMC) in PHILADELPHIA, whose mission is to provide services, programs, opportunities and advancement to veterans and their families. Over the past 15 years, DEBELLA and the station have raised over two million dollars for the local veterans via the annual event.

