CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WVNN-A-F/HUNTSVILLE is revamping its lineup on JULY 5th, with one new show joining the daytime lineup and two others changing time slots.

PD DALE JACKSON will see his current extra-long morning show drop its last two hours to run 5-9a (CT), followed by MICHAEL YAFFEE moving from afternoons to 9-11a. WESTWOOD ONE's new DAN BONGINO show is airing 11a-2p, and the station has pacted with a right-wing group, the ALABAMA POLICY INSTITUTE and its RIGHTSIDE MEDIA subsidiary, to launch a daily afternoon show, "RIGHTSIDE RADIO," with former State Senator PHIL WILLIAMS for 2-5p.

