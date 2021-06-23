Sliwa

If he does still plan to return to radio, CURTIS SLIWA will not be rejoining RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK as midday host for at least a few more months after his victory in the Republican primary election for Mayor of NEW YORK CITY on TUESDAY (6/22).

SLIWA, who has been off the air since joining the Mayoral race, defeated FERNANDO MATEO to win the GOP nod; he enters the general election race as a decided underdog against whoever wins the Democratic primary, which is as of WEDNESDAY morning led by ERIC ADAMS as the vote count continues under the city's new ranked voting system.

« see more Net News