-
Renita Jablonski Named Dir./Audio At The Washington Post
June 23, 2021 at 5:03 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
GIMLET MEDIA Editor RENITA JABLONSKI is joining THE WASHINGTON POST as Dir./Audio, starting JULY 28th.
JABLONSKI joined SPOTIFY's GIMLET after an almost nine-year stint at NPR, where she served as Senior Editor at "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" and an Editor/Producer for "MORNING EDITION" and Producer and fill-in Anchor for NPR NEWS. Earlier, she was a Producer at AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's MARKETPLACE.