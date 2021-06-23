KEY NETWORKS' “THE O’REILLY UPDATE” with BILL O'REILLY has reached the 250-affiliate mark with the addition of several new affiliates, including DICK BROADCASTING News-Talk WRNN-F/MYRTLE BEACH, SC, FLAG FAMILY MEDIA News-Talk WDAY-A-K226CL/FARGO, ND, GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING's KLJY-HD3/ST. LOUIS, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKMI-A/KALAMAZOO, MI, CROMWELL GROUP News-Talk WZUS/DECATUR, IL, SALEM News-Talk KDXE-F (101.1 FM THE ANSWER)/LITTLE ROCK, and CHESAPEAKE-PORTSMOUTH BROADCASTING CORP. News-Talk WBOB-A-W266CX (AM 600 & FM 101.1 THE ANSWER)/JACKSONVILLE.

O'REILLY said, “We are very pleased with our expanding radio lineup. In this time of political and societal chaos, THE O’REILLY UPDATE brings clarity and honest reporting. We also have fun with the 'something you might not know' segment. Sometimes the good guys actually win and that’s what’s happening with the UPDATE.”

KEY NETWORKS CRO DENNIS GREEN added, “250 stations in two years shows that BILL O’REILLY’s popularity remains strong."

