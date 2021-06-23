Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS blogs, "We're going to see a great deal of focus on kids in the coming months…and years. Our children and grandchildren have been deeply impacted by the pandemic, essentially missing a year of school – and socialization.

"How the various vaccines will be approved and distributed is still vague, but the CDC has indicated a plan may be in place starting in the FALL. Of course, that coincides with the start of school, so the COVID mystery may continue as the U.S. sorts out its pandemic game plan."

Read the full post here.

