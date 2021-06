New Webinar

Consultant TRACY JOHNSON is gearing up for his next webinar, "It's Time To Get Local," which happens next TUESDAY at 1p (ET).

The event will feature:

The myths around the benefits of being "live and local".

Does being local really matter? And if so, how?

A step-by-step guide for every show to "get local".

How to apply it on the air every day.









