Coulter

WARNER RECORDS has tabbed ERICKA COULTER as SVP/A&R. THEBASEMENT SERIES founder/creator and most recently, EPIC RECORDS VP/A&R will be based in WARNER's LOS ANGELES headquarters and report to WARNER RECORDS Co-Chairman/CEO AARON BAY-SCHUCK.

BAY-SCHUCK commented, "ERICKA is an extraordinary champion of new talent. She’s not only a great A&R exec, with a gift for discovering and nurturing amazing performers, but she’s taken her passion to the next level by creating a fantastic environment where artists can find the people and resources to develop long-term careers. ERICKA has incredible drive and insight into what makes a hit record and what it takes to make an artist a star. TOM (CORSON) and I are very happy to welcome her into the WARNER family.”

COULTER added, "I’m a huge fan of WARNER's artist-centric approach and team. I'm all about doing everything I can to bring out the best in every artist I work with – from helping them create, to finding every possible avenue of exposure and connection to move their careers forward. As a part of the culture, my main purpose has always been to get in this business and not only effect change, but to be a part of building new legacies. I want to thank AARON and TOM for this amazing new opportunity."

COULTER started her label career in 2008 and held positions at INTERSCOPE, CAPITOL (EVOLVE) in addition to EPIC. In 2017, COULTER started THEBASEMENT SERIES, a showcase for emerging signed and unsigned talent.

