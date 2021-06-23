San Francisco

BONNEVILLE Rhythmic AC KBLX-HD2(WAYBACK 1029)/SAN FRANCISCO has rebranded the 60s & 70s format to “OLD SCHOOL 1029 HD2-THE BAY’S BEST OLD SCHOOL."



The station will now focus on MOTOWN, R&B and Disco from the 70s --mixed with Rhythm, Freestyle, and R&B from the 80s.

The format adjustment will allow listeners to hear artists such as MARVIN GAYE, WHITNEY HOUSTON, DONNA SUMMER, MICHAEL JACKSON, STEVIE WONDER, PRINCE, and EARTH WIND & FIRE.



On SUNDAY's, the station will air "SUNDAY MORNING INSPIRATION" from 6-10a (PT). The show plans to play a mix of Gospel and Inspirational songs.

