Latino Podcast Report Coming

EDISON RESEARCH will present its second annual Latino Podcast Listener Report in webinars on JULY 13th. The webinars, presented by Dir./Research GABRIEL SOTO and ADONDE MEDIA CEO MARTINA CASTRO, will be streamed at 1p (ET) in English and 2p (ET) in Spanish.

Among the data in the study, a majority of U.S. Latinos 18+ -- 56% -- say they've listened to a podcast, up from 45% in 2020. The study also looks at perceptions of podcasts (with video clips) and at podcast listeners who started listening during the pandemic.

Register for the English webinar here and the Spanish webinar here.

