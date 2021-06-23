Picked By Salem

SALEM MEDIA GROUP is converting all of its 99 radio stations to WIDEORBIT's WO Automation for Radio platform. The conversions will occur between JULY 2021 and 2023 and will integrate WO Traffic, which SALEM already uses, and MUSICMASTER.

“We are delighted to welcome SALEM MEDIA GROUP to the WO Automation for Radio family”, said WIDEORBIT VP/Radio Automation WILLIAM "DUB" IRVIN. “We are looking forward to helping our latest customer streamline operations across their sizeable group of stations. Our intuitive and powerful platform, fully integrated with their other important business systems, will allow SALEM to better support today’s work-from-anywhere mandate.”

“When we started looking at radio automation systems, it quickly became clear that WO Automation for Radio would best fit our needs,” said SALEM SVP/Engineering SCOTT FOSTER. “The system’s ability to easily integrate with tools we already use, like WO Traffic and MUSICMASTER, combined with version 5’s robust remote capabilities, make WO Automation for Radio the right choice to grow with us as our needs change.”

