Garcia in Bristol, TN (Photo: Instagram @producereddie)

iHEARTMEDIA/PREMIERE's nationally syndicated "The BOBBY BONES Show" co-host EDDIE GARCIA has completed his walk from BLUEFIELD, WV to BRISTOL, TN as part of a fundraiser for foster care non-profit NATIONAL ANGELS (NET NEWS 6/7). GARCIA started on MONDAY, JUNE 21st and completed his journey TODAY (6/23).

GARCIA shared on his INSTAGRAM, "I did it! I walked all the way from WEST VIRGINIA down to TENNESSEE! Raised so much money for @NATIONALANGELS and met a ton of great humans out here. THANK YOU for all the support and encouragement along the way! I didn't do this alone!" See his completion post here.

NATIONAL ANGELS is dedicated to supporting children, youth and families in the foster care community. GARCIA is a foster parent to two young children,and serves on the charity's National Advisory Council. The walk route was inspired by lyrics in the GEORGE STRAIT hit, "Carrying Your Love With Me," in which he sings, "I'm carrying your love with me, WEST VIRGINIA down to TENNESSEE."

When the fundraiser was first announced on-air in late MAY, the show’s loyal listeners donated more than $30,000 in one day, which more than tripled the program’s initial $10,000 goal. Since then, HYUNDAI has donated an additional $10,000 to the cause, bringing the current total to more than $60,000. HYUNDAI also provided a 2022 TUCSON as transportation to WEST VIRGINIA to kick off the walk, and for the show’s executive producer, SCUBA STEVE, to follow GARCIA back to TENNESSEE.

« see more Net News