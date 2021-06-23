Revenge Tale

PODCASTONE has added a true crime podcast from writer/director BARBARA SCHROEDER (NETFLIX’s “EVIL GENIUS”), "BAD, BAD THING." The six-episode podcast about a woman who sought revenge against her husband and his boss, with whom he was having an affair, is launching on JUNE 30th.

PODCASTONE Pres.KIT GRAY said, “BAD, BAD THING is chilling. Hearing the actual audio recordings by a woman so deeply betrayed and in despair as she plans and plots sent shivers down my spine. BARBARA’s extensive background in true crime storytelling combined with unbelievable, exclusive, and jaw dropping assets makes this a podcast that cannot be missed.”

“This is a case unlike any I’ve ever covered,” said SCHROEDER. “Through the secret recordings JENNAIR GERARDOT Left behind, we’re able to do more than just tell the story of a horrible crime. ‘BAD, BAD THING’ becomes a cautionary tale about mental health and the fallout that can happen when love goes wrong.”

