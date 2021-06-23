Yee Yee Radio Launching July 2nd

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist GRANGER SMITH announced TODAY (6/23) that his YEE YEE brand, which he shares with his brothers TYLER and PARKER, will be expanding with the launch of online station YEE YEE RADIO on FRIDAY, JULY 2nd. SMITH is partnered in the venture with Country radio veteran ANTHONY "ALLEN" LAY, also known as "ANTMAN." LAY hosts the podcast "PICTURE THIS! With The ANTMAN," and has programmed several Country stations in the past 23 years, most recently iHEARTMEDIA KASE and KVET/AUSTIN.

Fans can download the mobile app here or listen live on the website here. Current programming features SMITH's alter ego, EARL DIBBLES JR, putting the finishing touches on the station ahead of next week's official launch.

“Over the last several years we’ve seen the YEE YEE brand grow and grow," said SMITH. "We’ve seen a community of YEE YEE NATION united by faith, family and the outdoors celebrate everything for which it stands. For every commute to work, bonfire, tailgate, pre-party, camping trip, hunting lodge, fishing cabin, long day in the cab of a tractor or pickup truck, YEE YEE RADIO is now the sound of that community."

“I couldn’t be more honored to partner up with GRANGER and the YEE YEE brand to launch this radio station,” said LAY. “It’s been a breath of fresh air programming and putting this together, and we believe it will be for the listener too. For those that call the YEE YEE NATION home, YEE YEE RADIO is the soundtrack for our way of life!”

« see more Net News