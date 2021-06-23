Edgar 'Shoboy' Sotelo

ENTRAVISION syndicated show, the SHOBOY SHOW hosted by EDGAR "SHOBOY" SOTELO has two new affiliates. AUDACY Spanish Cont. KLOL (MEGA 101)/HOUSTON and MLC MEDIA Spanish Cont. XHRST (MAS FLO 107.7)/SAN DIEGO have added the SHOBOY SHOW to their lineups. KLOL is airing the SHOBOY SHOW at night and XHRST is running it in the morning.

The SHOBOY SHOW is available for syndication through ENTRAVISION. Reach out to MARISOL RODRIGUEZ at marisolrodriguez@entravision.com.

« see more Net News