Tigue (Photo: Facebook.com)

iHEARTCOUNTRY has promoted JACKIE TIGUE to Dir./Artist Relations and Programs. TIGUE has been with the company for 10 years, booking artists for the iHEARTCOUNTRY Festival, VETERAN'S DAY special, as well as securing Country's biggest superstars to participate in each of iHEARTMEDIA’s marquee events.

TIGUE works alongside EVP/Country Programming ROD PHILLIPS, who commented, “JACKIE makes a daily positive impact on the iHEARTCOUNTRY brand and our partnerships. She is extremely creative and highly passionate about COUNTRY music, and I look forward to working with her to continue the growth of iHEARTCOUNTRY.”

