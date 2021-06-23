Partial Acquisition

Canadian radio group owner PATTISON MEDIA has acquired a partial stake in EVERYTHING PODCASTS LTD. for an undisclosed price.

“We are a group of passionate storytellers who have the privilege of doing what we love every day, and we’re so excited to be able to tell brands’ stories with a respected media powerhouse like PATTISON, a trusted leader across the broadcast and media landscape,” said EVERYTHING PODCASTS Founder/CEO JENNIFER SMITH. “We have always focused on putting our clients first, and this has allowed us to create partnerships with brands around the world.”

“I’m so fortunate to be able to take my twenty-five years of broadcast/media experience and build this company, bringing many of the best creators in the media/podcast space together,” added SMITH. “As the founder/CEO of a women-led company, our team is excited to be with PATTISON to place EVERYTHING PODCASTS in the centre of the growing and diverse podcast media space.”

“This acquisition rounds out our media stable and allows us to offer our customers turn-key podcast solutions. It’s for precisely this reason that PATTISON MEDIA wanted to acquire EVERYTHING PODCASTS. With the extensive growth of podcasting, this was a natural step for us as we look to expand our digital components as a full-service media business,” said PATTISON MEDIA Pres. ROD SCHWEEN. “CEO JENNIFER SMITH and her team bring their expertise in powerful storytelling to the audience in a way that captures attention and lifts brands in a meaningful and memorable way.”

