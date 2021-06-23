Washington DC

The BROCCOLI CITY FOUNDATION will hold its 9th annual BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL. The celebration focuses on Black music, art, and culture.

It will take place at the RFK STADIUM CAMPUS in WASHINGTON DC on SATURDAY OCTOBER 2nd. The event is being done in partnership with LIVE NATION URBAN.

Scheduled performers include LIL BABY, SNOH AALEGRA, MONEYBAGG YO, LUCKY DAYE, RUBI ROSE, JUSTINE SKYE, SOULECTION, and MOECHELLA. More artist names are forthcoming.

BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL Founders BRANDON MCEACHERN and MARCUS ALLEN said, "2020 was tough on everyone. From the disproportionate number of Black lives lost as a result of COVID-19 to the tragic murders of BREONNA TAYLOR, GEORGE FLOYD and countless others, it goes without saying that the Black community was hit the hardest.

“Coming off of such a pivotal year where everyone is trying to capitalize on black culture, it's more important now than ever before for us to protect these sacred spaces created by black people to authentically celebrate Black culture. We're happy to be back and look forward to BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL 2021 being the most authentic celebration of Black culture, arts and music the industry has seen.”

BROCCOLI CITY is a Black-owned social enterprise 501c3 organization that focuses on people and progress. They encourage creative and community growth by building innovative experiences that intersect with music, art, and social impact.

For festival tickets and more information check here.

« back to Net News