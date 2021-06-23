The Monthly Series Continues

JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES Episode 6 will be taking place TONIGHT, JUNE 24th at 8p EDT/5p PDT. The lineup will include LOS LOBOS, JOY OLADOKUN and THE GHOST OF PAUL REVERE.

BARTON said, “While live music and a lot of ‘normal’ life is returning, it seems that it will still be a while before we’re back to normal industry gatherings and fly-in showcases. With great lineups in place to take VSF through the summer, JBE is committed to continue creating a gathering place for the Triple A family.”

