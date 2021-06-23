'It All Comes Down To Leadership'

MC MEDIA Consultant CHARESE FRUGE says, "I have spent a lot of time in the last few years talking clients, friends and colleagues in the business off the ledge, trying to keep them motivated and passionate about what they do, while also trying to help them think beyond the scope of traditional radio. The lack of trust, leadership and communication is causing an enormous amount of stress and anxiety among even the strongest and most successful people in the industry. It’s time to take a step back and remember that morale and success start at the top. Click here to read "It All Comes Down To Leadership" in this week's "Consultant Tips."

