Some Debuts

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK's weekly announcement of new podcasts this week includes an improvisational parody, a TV series recap show, and a previously-announced companion series to a popular NICKELODEON animated show.

The new shows featured in iHEARTMEDIA's press release are "THIS IS AMERICANS LIVE," a parody of "THIS AMERICAN LIFE" from WILL FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK on which comedians join hosts ARISTOTLE ATHIRAS and ANDY HARRIS to create stories prompted by a random sentence generator; "DRAMA QUEENS," recapping every episode of "ONE TREE HILL"; and NICKELODEON's previously-announced "AVATAR: BRAVING THE ELEMENTS," hosted by voice actors JANET VARNEY and DANTE BASCO.

