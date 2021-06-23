Castroneves (Photo: Grindstone Media Group / Shutterstock.com)

SIRIUSXM's NBC SPORTS AUDIO channel will air a SIRIUSXM Town Hall event with 2021 INDIANAPOLIS 500 winner HELIO CASTRONEVES, interviewed by COLTS punter-turned-SIRIUSXM host PAT MCAFEE TONIGHT (6/24) at 6p (ET).

“I’m so excited to join SIRIUSXM for its Town Hall event this week,” said CASTRONEVES. “This INDIANAPOLIS 500 win was so different from the rest and in many ways meant a lot more and I couldn’t have done it without the support of SIRIUSXM and AUTONATION. The race was the largest sporting event since the pandemic and to do it with MEYER SHANK RACING was a dream come true. Now, I can’t wait to celebrate with SIRIUSXM fans and subscribers!”

“I’m pumped for the opportunity to be leading this free flowing chat with HELIO, a certified legend in the racing world, whose fourth INDY 500 Celebratory Milk Moment cemented his legacy as one of the greatest of all time,” said MCAFEE. “Should be an absolute blast!”

« see more Net News